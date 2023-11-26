The Influence of Social Media on Political Campaigns in Rajasthan

In the tribal district of Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, digital content charged with communal hatred and Islamophobia has been consumed an ever-growing battalion of voters like Kuldeep Gurjar, a 17-year-old self-proclaimed “army lover” and “Modi lover.” While he regrets not being of voting age yet, he proudly declares his support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dismisses Rahul Gandhi as a “Muslim.” This sentiment is not unique to Kuldeep, as it is evident that the BJP has effectively utilized social media to shape public opinion and promote its Hindu nationalist agenda in the state of Rajasthan.

The state BJP has established a staggering 38,000 WhatsApp groups throughout Rajasthan, with Bikaner alone boasting 3,924 such groups. This project has been in the works for the past five years, strategically implemented after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At the heart of this operation is the party’s IT cell, led Vikas Kumar Sharma, which has divided the state into “organizational districts.” Each district has its own group, carefully fed with content from the BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

These WhatsApp groups extend from the district level down to the booth level, ensuring a wide reach and centralized control. In addition to the groups targeting the public, there are 1,192 groups exclusively for party office bearers. A dedicated IT team of 2,000 to 2,500 volunteers monitors WhatsApp and creates digital content at the national, state, and district levels. This coordinated effort allows the BJP to disseminate messages quickly and effectively across the state.

In terms of social media following, the BJP surpasses the Congress significantly, with 27 lakh followers on Facebook, nine lakh on X, and 1.71 lakh on Instagram. The Congress, on the other hand, has 10 lakh Facebook followers, 3.67 lakh on X, and 1.02 lakh on Instagram. To further amplify their message, the BJP has invested more money in ads on Instagram and Facebook, spending Rs 45 lakh on 806 paid promotions in the last 30 days alone.

In summary, the BJP’s extensive network of WhatsApp groups and targeted social media campaigns have played a significant role in shaping public opinion in Rajasthan. By capitalizing on digital platforms, the party has successfully promoted its “Hindu-ness” and undermined the Congress’s credibility. As social media continues to play a pivotal role in political campaigns, it is crucial for voters to critically evaluate the content they consume and be vigilant against the spread of misinformation.

