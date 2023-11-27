The Rise of Digital Politics: How Social Media is Shaping Rajasthan’s Political Landscape

In the age of digital revolution, political parties are increasingly harnessing the power of social media to mobilize their supporters and disseminate their message. Rajasthan, a state in northern India, has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its political landscape with the emergence of social media as a key tool for communication and outreach.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Rajasthan, has been at the forefront of this digital movement. Over the past five years, they have strategically divided the state into “organizational districts” and formed WhatsApp groups at various levels of their party structure. These groups, numbering in the thousands, serve as a platform for the dissemination of party content, allowing the BJP to maintain centralized control over their messaging.

At the state BJP headquarters in Jaipur, a dedicated team of IT professionals manages the party’s social media presence. Led Vikas Kumar Sharma, the IT cell head, they ensure timely and coordinated messaging across the 53 districts of Rajasthan. Sharma estimates that there are around 2,000-2,500 volunteer members in the BJP’s IT team, whose primary responsibility is to monitor WhatsApp and generate engaging content.

While social media has become a battleground for political parties in Rajasthan, the BJP has established a clear lead over its main rival, the Congress party. With 27 lakh followers on Facebook and 1.71 lakh on Instagram, the BJP’s online presence is formidable. In comparison, the Congress lags behind with 10 lakh followers on Facebook and 1.02 lakh on Instagram.

The BJP’s dominance on social media can be partly attributed to its significant investment in online advertising. In the last 30 days alone, the party spent Rs 45 lakh on paid promotions on Instagram and Facebook, reaching a wide audience with their targeted campaigns. In contrast, the Congress spent only Rs 11.67 lakh on ads during the same period.

As political parties continue to embrace social media as a crucial component of their election strategies, the digital landscape of Rajasthan will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the state’s political future. The BJP’s innovative approach to digital politics and their well-coordinated messaging have made them a force to be reckoned with in the digital sphere.

FAQ:

Q: How has social media impacted politics in Rajasthan?

A: Social media has transformed political communication and outreach in Rajasthan, allowing parties to engage directly with voters across the state and shape public opinion.

Q: How many WhatsApp groups does the BJP have in Rajasthan?

A: The BJP has thousands of WhatsApp groups at various levels of their party structure, allowing for efficient communication and dissemination of party content.

Q: Who manages the BJP’s social media presence in Rajasthan?

A: A dedicated team of IT professionals, led Vikas Kumar Sharma, manages the BJP’s social media presence at the state headquarters in Jaipur.

Q: How does the BJP’s social media presence compare to the Congress party?

A: The BJP has a significantly larger following on Facebook and Instagram compared to the Congress party, giving them an advantage in terms of online reach and engagement.

Q: How much money has the BJP spent on online advertising in the past month?

A: The BJP has spent Rs 45 lakh on paid promotions on Instagram and Facebook in the last 30 days, while the Congress party has spent Rs 11.67 lakh during the same period.