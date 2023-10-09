Netflix to Stream “Lopez vs Lopez” in November 2023

Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the NBC comedy series “Lopez vs Lopez” in the US, with all episodes set to release in November 2023. The show, created George Lopez, Maya Lopez, and Debby Wolfe, first aired on NBC in Fall 2022. It revolves around a working-class family facing dysfunction after the father’s company goes bankrupt, forcing him to move in with his daughter.

The main cast of the series includes George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, Selenis Leyva, and Al Madrigal. “Lopez vs Lopez” is produced Mi Vida Loba, Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Universal Television.

Netflix’s decision to license the show is part of their strategy to keep content flowing on their platform, especially considering the impact of the pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood strikes on their lineup. Similarly, legacy companies like NBC Universal are turning to licensing to improve profitability and stabilize their streaming services’ financials.

All 22 episodes of the first season of “Lopez vs Lopez” are scheduled to be available on Netflix starting November 4th. The licensing agreement is expected to be non-exclusive, meaning the show will continue streaming on Peacock as well. NBC has already announced that the show will be returning for a second season, but due to the strikes, it is likely to air in 2024.

