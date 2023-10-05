Conor McGregor Shows Off Training Clips, Impresses Fans

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his devastating leg injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, the Irish fighter has been keeping his fans updated with regular posts on his Instagram page.

Recently, McGregor posted a short clip of his sparring session, and it has left his fans impressed. In the clip, McGregor can be seen landing several strikes, including a spinning back kick to his sparring partner’s head. He also showcased his ground-and-pound skills.

Fans on Instagram were quick to react to the footage, with many expressing their excitement at seeing McGregor in such great shape. One fan commented, “He’s looking violent again,” while another noted, “He spars so hard.” There was also a plea from a fan asking McGregor to keep the karate stance that many believe led to his success in MMA.

McGregor’s return to the octagon has been eagerly anticipated, especially after his recent string of losses. Despite his 1-3 record in his last four fights, McGregor’s previous run was not characterized a long losing streak. He had most recently been on a win streak before his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, where he rebounded from a defeat to Nate Diaz winning their rematch and then defeating Eddie Alvarez.

While there is still no official date for McGregor’s next fight, his training clips have provided hope to his fans that he is preparing for a comeback. McGregor’s resilience and dedication to his training are evident in the footage, and it remains to be seen how he will perform when he finally steps back into the octagon.

