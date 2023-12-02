New Celebrity Side Hustles: Unique Gift Ideas for the Holidays

Shopping for Christmas gifts can be a daunting task, but fret not! Your favorite celebrities have got you covered. Beyond their fame in TV, film, sports, and fashion, many stars are venturing into interesting side hustles that offer cool and unique holiday presents for fans and non-fans alike. Whether it’s alcoholic whipped cream, hot sauce, beauty products, or even cannabis, these celebrity brands have something for everyone.

While Cardi B’s Whipshots introduces whipped alcoholic toppings to spice up your holiday beverages, Jason Momoa’s Mananalu brings you purified water in reusable aluminum bottles, promoting sustainability and reducing plastic waste. Ed Sheeran warms up the winter season with Tingly Teds, his own brand of hot sauce, and football player Travis Kelce adds a touch of spirits with his line of tequila soda cocktails available at Casa Azul Spirits.

Gwen Stefani, known for her music career, takes a leap into the beauty industry with Gxve Beauty, offering a range of beauty products to add to your skincare routine. Meanwhile, B-Real of Cypress Hill fame presents his cannabis brand, Dr. Green Thumbs Brand, catering to fans who want to embrace an elevated experience. These are just a few examples of the exciting, celebrity-backed products available this season.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find these celebrity-branded products?

A: Each celebrity’s product line is available on their respective websites. You can find more information and direct links to purchase the products mentioned in this article on their websites.

Q: Are these products only for fans of the celebrities?

A: Not at all! These products are designed to appeal to a wide audience, both fans and non-fans alike. They make great gifts for anyone looking for unique and interesting presents this holiday season.

Q: Are these products limited edition or ongoing?

A: The availability of these products may vary. Some may be limited editions, while others are part of an ongoing collection. Visit the respective websites to find out more about the availability and any special offers.

Q: Is there any celebrity involvement in the creation of these products?

A: While the exact degree of involvement may vary, these products are associated with the celebrity’s brand and reflect their personal preferences and tastes. However, please note that the original article did not provide specific quotes regarding the celebrity involvement in the product creation.

