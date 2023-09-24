Survey Reveals Insights into the Streaming Industry Among Gamers

A recent survey of 2,000 gamers in the United States has shed light on the dynamics of the burgeoning streaming industry within the gaming community. The study, commissioned the game World of Warships and conducted OnePoll, uncovered interesting trends and perceptions regarding streaming as a career.

One of the key findings from the survey is that while 70% of gamers engage in content streaming, only about half of them actually make money from it. On average, these gamers earned a modest $1,264 over the past 12 months. However, this income is sufficient for 10% of respondents to consider quitting their conventional jobs and streaming full-time.

The survey also revealed that a significant number of gamers, 69% to be precise, believe that streaming should be recognized as a legitimate job industry. This sentiment was particularly strong among millennials (80%) and Gen Z (79%). Baby boomers, on the other hand, were less enthusiastic, with only 46% endorsing streaming as a “real job.”

Participants in the survey outlined key criteria for a successful streaming career, including collaborating with other streamers or creators, earning income from streaming, maintaining a regular streaming schedule, and securing sponsorships or brand deals. A “successful” streamer, according to the survey, attracts an average of 3,277 regular viewers per month, streams for an average of 22 hours per week, and earns an annual income of approximately $29,172.

Interestingly, 59% of respondents believed that becoming a successful streamer is relatively easy, while only 21% considered it difficult. Gen Z participants were the most optimistic, with 76% regarding it as easy, while 38% of baby boomers found it challenging.

The survey also explored the cultural and community impact of streamers. Respondents ranked streamers as more culturally important than comedians, athletes, and writers, but less so than actors and music artists. Streamers were seen as vital to communities, with some respondents even comparing them to lawmakers and educators.

Looking to the future, 20% of respondents believe that streaming could replace traditional televised entertainment within five years, while 8% believe it has already done so.

Overall, the survey provides valuable insights into the streaming industry within the gaming community. As Ross Falk, marketing lead at World of Warships Americas, observes, we are only in the beginning stages of streaming as a career path, and it is exciting to see how it will shape the future of entertainment.

