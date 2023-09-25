Streaming as a Career in the Gaming Community: Insights from a Recent Survey

A recent survey of 2,000 video game players in the United States sheds light on the dynamics of the streaming industry within the gaming community. The survey, commissioned the free-to-play game World of Warships and conducted OnePoll, reveals that seven in 10 gamers engage in content streaming. However, only about half of these gamers actually generate income from their streaming activities.

Establishing a career in streaming proves to be a daunting task for most gamers. Only 51% report making money from streaming, with an average earnings of $1,264 over the past 12 months. Despite the modest income, 10% of respondents consider quitting their conventional jobs to stream full-time.

Interestingly, a significant number of gamers, 69% to be precise, believe that streaming should be recognized as a legitimate job industry. This sentiment is particularly strong among millennials (80%) and Gen Z (79%). Baby boomers, on the other hand, show less enthusiasm, with only 46% endorsing streaming as a “real job.”

Participants in the survey outline key requirements for a successful streaming career. These include collaborating with other streamers or creators, earning income from streaming, maintaining a regular streaming schedule, and securing sponsorships or brand deals. A “successful” streamer attracts an average of 3,277 regular viewers per month, earns an annual income of approximately $29,172, streams for an average of 22 hours per week, and possesses essential equipment such as a computer, chair, headphones, fast internet connection, a quality camera setup, and a high-quality microphone.

Despite the challenges, 59% of respondents believe that becoming a successful streamer is a relatively straightforward endeavor. Gen Z respondents are particularly optimistic, with 76% regarding it as easy, while only 38% of baby boomers find it challenging.

The survey also highlights the cultural and community impact of streamers. Respondents ranked streamers as more culturally important than comedians, athletes, and writers, but less so than actors and music artists. Streamers were deemed as vital to communities as lawmakers and on par with educators and healthcare workers.

As streaming continues to gain traction, 20% of respondents believe that it could replace traditional televised entertainment within five years. Ross Falk, marketing lead at World of Warships Americas, emphasizes that we are still in the beginning stages of streaming as a career path and that the future holds exciting changes in the definition of entertainment.

– OnePoll survey commissioned World of Warships Americas.