New Initiative Offers Solution to Dental Industry Workforce Shortage

Summary: SLO Partners, a local organization in San Luis Obispo County, is taking action to address the significant shortage of dental assistants in the dental industry. A new Dental Assistant Bootcamp is being offered to individuals interested in pursuing a career as dental assistants. The program aims to provide accelerated training and upskilling opportunities to meet the urgent need for qualified healthcare workers in the community.

According to recent surveys, the American Dental Association has highlighted the shortage of dental assistants in the dental industry. Many dentists in San Luis Obispo County are actively looking to hire dental assistants, but are struggling to find qualified candidates. This shortage is due to a lack of educational programs in the area, leaving a significant gap in the available workforce.

To combat this issue, SLO Partners has developed the Dental Assistant Bootcamp, a specialized training program for aspiring dental assistants. The bootcamp will be held in February 2024 and will span over three weeks, providing participants with comprehensive training both online and in-person. The program will cover essential topics such as Welcome to Dentistry, Customer Service, Dental Practice Act, CPR/Basic Life Support, and Infection Control.

Paul Piette, the Director of Business Relations at SLO Partners, emphasized the importance of addressing the local healthcare needs and supporting the community partnering with businesses. The bootcamp aims to equip individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to enter the workforce with confidence and contribute to the growing demand for dental assistants.

Dr. Jimmy Forester, a pediatric dentist at Coastal Pediatric Dentistry, expressed his enthusiasm for the bootcamp, noting that it offers a new pathway for individuals interested in the dental industry. He believes that this initiative will make it easier to fill dental assistant positions and provide necessary courses to further develop their skills.

Early registration for the Dental Assistant Bootcamp is currently open, with a discounted rate of $99 until January 15, 2024. After that date, registration will cost $149. Scholarships are also available for those in need of financial assistance.

With this new initiative, San Luis Obispo County hopes to bridge the workforce gap in the dental industry and meet the increasing demand for dental assistants. By providing accelerated training and upskilling opportunities, the bootcamp aims to create a pool of qualified candidates ready to contribute to the local healthcare community.