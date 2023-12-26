The Underrated Christmas Movie Gem: Netflix’s Klaus

In a sea of beloved Christmas classics, there is one movie that often goes unnoticed, despite being a masterpiece in its own right. Netflix’s Klaus, directed Sergio Pablos, not only stands the test of time but also offers a fresh and original take on the holiday genre.

Released in 2019, Klaus quickly earned its place as one of the highest-rated Christmas movies on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a remarkable 95% critics’ score and a 96% audience score based on over 2,500 user ratings. This heartwarming animated feature breaks away from the clichéd romantic plots that dominate the Christmas film landscape, delivering a story that resonates with viewers of all ages.

Set in a charming storybook animation aesthetic, Klaus follows the journey of Jesper, a troubled student in the postal academy. Sent to a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, Jesper encounters Klaus, a reclusive carpenter who resides in a cabin filled with handmade toys. Together, they form an unlikely friendship that brings joy, laughter, and the true spirit of Christmas to the island.

Sergio Pablos, the creative mind behind Klaus and the Despicable Me franchise, consciously made the decision to avoid the clichés associated with Christmas movies. Instead of focusing on saving Christmas, Pablos aimed to create a film that embodies the essence of the holiday spirit and the contagious nature of kindness.

The result is a heartwarming tale that has been hailed as an instant classic since its release. Even amidst shake-ups in Netflix’s animation division, Klaus remains a shining example of the artistry and storytelling prowess that animated films can achieve. If you’re tired of the same old Christmas movies year after year, look no further than Klaus for a refreshing and enchanting viewing experience.

Pablos aptly captured the balance between heartfelt storytelling and avoiding excessive sentimentality making Santa Claus a symbol for altruism rather than the main character. This approach added a layer of depth and irony to the narrative, resulting in a film that is both emotionally touching and genuinely funny.

So, this holiday season, give yourself the gift of Klaus. Join Jesper and Klaus on their journey of friendship, generosity, and the magic of Christmas. You’ll be reminded of the power of compassion and the joy that comes from spreading kindness, all while being swept away the beauty of this underrated animated gem.