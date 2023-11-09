The Ultimate Guide to Scoring the Best Deals on TVs

Black Friday has long been hailed as the perfect time to snag incredible deals on televisions, and this year is no exception. Retail giants like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering jaw-dropping discounts on a wide range of TV displays. Although the official Black Friday event is still a few weeks away, there is no need to wait as there are already numerous Black Friday TV deals available.

From affordable budget options to high-end models, there is something for everyone in the world of Black Friday TV deals. As an expert in scouring the internet for the best discounts, we have curated a list of the top nine cheap Black Friday TV deals happening right now. Whether you are in the market for a massive 4K display or a smaller TV for a spare room, our roundup has got you covered.

Some of the standout offers include a 50-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn., which is currently priced at an unbelievable $148. Another great option is the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, and the highly-rated Hisense 75-inch 4K TV, which can be yours for only $698. These deals, featuring record-low prices, are too good to pass up.

Keep in mind that today’s offers are already incredibly discounted and offer some of the lowest prices of the year. While we can’t guarantee that the official Black Friday event in 2023 will have better deals, it is always worth checking out if there are any surprises in store.

Don’t miss out on these incredible offers. Check out our list of the best cheap Black Friday TV deals below. You can also explore further TV bargains visiting our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide and our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. On this day, retailers offer massive discounts and promotions, making it an ideal time to score great deals on various products, including TVs.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving Day, which is usually the fourth Thursday of November. However, many retailers offer Black Friday deals weeks in advance, and the discounts often continue beyond the official date.

Are the Black Friday TV deals available online?

Yes, many retailers offer their Black Friday deals both in-store and online. This allows customers to shop conveniently from the comfort of their homes and avoid the long queues and crowds often associated with in-store shopping during Black Friday.