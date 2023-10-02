Whale Investor Bullish on Netflix Options: A Closer Look

A whale investor with ample financial resources has taken a notable bullish stance on Netflix, according to recent trades. In analyzing the options history for Netflix, it has been observed that there have been 11 peculiar trades. Of these trades, approximately 72% were initiated with bullish expectations, while 27% were bearish.

To delve into the specifics of these trades, 4 of them were put options, amounting to a total value of $372,380. On the other hand, there were 7 call options, totaling $233,942. These figures highlight the significant amount of money being allocated to Netflix options this whale investor.

In terms of price targets, it appears that the whales have been targeting a range of $370.0 to $500.0 for Netflix over the past three months. This information is based on the volume and open interest shown in these contracts. The mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 3096.75, with a total volume of 1,821.00.

By observing the volume and open interest of call and put options within a strike price range of $370.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days, one can gain valuable insights into the interest and liquidity surrounding Netflix’s big money trades.

The current state of Netflix shows that the stock is trading at $377.08, with a decrease of -0.14% and a volume of 90,306. Moreover, RSI indicators suggest that the underlying stock may be oversold. The next earnings report is expected to be released in 16 days.

Expert opinions on Netflix vary. Benchmark has downgraded its action to Sell, setting a price target of $293. On the other hand, Oppenheimer maintains its Outperform rating, with a target of $470. Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold, targeting a price of $485. JP Morgan maintains its Overweight rating, with a price target of $455. Lastly, Evercore ISI Group maintains an Outperform rating, with a target of $500.

Options trading carries higher risk compared to simply trading the stock, but it also offers higher profit potential. Serious options traders actively manage their risk staying informed, scaling in and out of trades, following multiple indicators, and closely monitoring the markets.

Definitions:

– Whale Investor: Refers to an individual or entity with significant financial resources, capable of making large investments.

– Bullish: A term used to describe an optimistic or positive sentiment towards the future price movement of an asset.

– Bearish: A term used to describe a pessimistic or negative sentiment towards the future price movement of an asset.

– Put Options: Financial derivatives that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to sell an asset at a specified price within a predetermined period.

– Call Options: Financial derivatives that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset at a specified price within a predetermined period.

– Volume: The number of shares or contracts traded of a particular security during a given period.

– Open Interest: The total number of options contracts that are currently open and haven’t been exercised, closed, or expired.

– RSI: Relative Strength Index is a technical indicator used in analyzing and predicting price movements of an asset.

– Price Target: The anticipated price at which an analyst or investor expects a security to trade within a specific timeframe.

