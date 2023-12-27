Netflix Attracts Major Investors with Diverging Sentiments

A recent surge of activity in Netflix options trading has caught the attention of investors with significant financial resources. While it is unclear whether these investors are institutions or wealthy individuals, such large-scale trading can often signify insider knowledge or anticipation of upcoming events. Benzinga’s options scanner identified 10 unusually large options trades for Netflix, with an equal split between bullish and bearish sentiment.

Out of these special options, four were puts, amounting to a total value of $384,257, while six were calls, totaling $648,234. These figures suggest that investors are targeting a price range of $360.0 to $500.0 for Netflix over the next three months.

An analysis of volume and open interest reveals that the mean open interest for Netflix options trades is 1541.11, with a total volume of 877.00. The chart indicating the development of volume and open interest for call and put options within the $360.0 to $500.0 strike price range over the last 30 days provides further insight into these big-money trades.

Despite the significant options activity, it is essential to consider Netflix’s overall market standing. The company currently boasts the largest subscriber base in the United States and the international market, with nearly 250 million subscribers worldwide. While its business model revolves around streaming services and on-demand access to television shows and movies, Netflix has recently introduced ad-supported subscription plans to diversify its revenue streams.

The current market price of Netflix stands at $490.31, experiencing a slight 0.18% decline, accompanied indicators suggesting a potential overbought condition. With earnings expected to be released in 27 days, professional analysts have provided mixed ratings and target prices. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix to Hold with a price target of $495, while Wedbush lowered its rating to Outperform with a new target price of $525. Conversely, Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating and a target price of $550.

Options trading offers higher profit potential but also carries increased risk compared to traditional stock trading. To manage this risk effectively, serious options traders must stay informed through daily education, scale their trades, utilize multiple indicators, and closely monitor the markets. For real-time options trade alerts and to stay updated on the latest Netflix options trades, Benzinga Pro provides an invaluable resource.