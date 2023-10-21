Islam Makhachev Knocks Out Alexander Volkanovski in First Round

In a surprising turn of events, Islam Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski with a brutal first-round knockout in the main event of UFC 294. The MMA world was left stunned the quick finish, and there are now questions about Volkanovski’s opportunity to become a double champion. Despite his brave attitude, UFC legend Daniel Cormier expressed doubts about Volkanovski’s chances of achieving this feat.

The fight lasted mere minutes and was significantly faster than their original bout. Makhachev sealed the victory with a powerful left kick to Volkanovski’s head. After the knockout, Volkanovski found himself sitting on the ground in disbelief, with blood streaming from his eyebrow.

Cormier acknowledged Makhachev’s prowess and referred to him as the best in the world. However, he also mentioned that Volkanovski might have missed his chance to become a double champion. This decisive defeat may have diminished his chances of receiving another opportunity. Nevertheless, Cormier commended Volkanovski for moving forward and already looking to face Ilia Topuria in less than three months.

Despite stepping into the fight on short notice, Volkanovski gained even more admirers for his performance against one of the greatest lightweights in history. UFC commentator Paul Felder praised Volkanovski’s talent, calling him a champion and a remarkable fighter. However, he also acknowledged that sometimes reality checks you, and Makhachev’s skills were clearly on display.

The reaction from the UFC world on social media was one of shock, as many expected Volkanovski to put up more of a fight. However, Makhachev received well-deserved compliments for his performance. Felder specifically highlighted Makhachev’s ability to land a head kick, proving himself to be an outstanding lightweight fighter.

In summary, Islam Makhachev’s first-round knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 has left the MMA community astonished. There are now doubts about Volkanovski’s opportunity to become a double champion. Nevertheless, both fighters earned praise for their performances, with Makhachev solidifying his position as one of the greatest lightweights ever.

