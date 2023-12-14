Blue Eye Samurai Renewed for Second Season on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that the popular animated series, Blue Eye Samurai, will be returning for a second season. The show, created Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, has garnered critical acclaim and strong audience engagement since its debut. With a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes and two weeks in the global top 10, Blue Eye Samurai has become one of Netflix’s best new shows.

While details about the second season are still scarce, the creators have revealed their vision for an ongoing story that would require at least four seasons to complete. Although a four-season run is not guaranteed at this point, fans can at least look forward to another batch of episodes from this standout series.

Blue Eye Samurai takes place in the Edo period of Japan, a time characterized feudal society and strict isolationism. The protagonist, Mizu, faces multiple challenges as a woman of mixed heritage, viewed as sub-human society. The first season follows her quest for revenge against the white men who exploited her mother.

In addition to its compelling storyline, the show is praised for its impressive action sequences, reminiscent of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. Fans of historical fiction and intense animated action will find Blue Eye Samurai captivating.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch the series yet, now is the perfect time to catch up. You can stream the first episode for free on Netflix’s YouTube channel for a limited time. Don’t miss out on this incredible show before the highly anticipated second season arrives.