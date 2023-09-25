A Hilarious Height Comparison: Laura Woods Teases Carl Frampton at Boxing Match

Laura Woods, a former talkSPORT presenter, recently shared a funny clip on Instagram showcasing a height comparison between Carl Frampton and Joe Joyce. The two boxers were featured in a pre-fight interview conducted Frampton for TNT Sports. In the clip, it’s evident that Joyce, a heavyweight standing at 6ft 6ins, towers over Frampton, who is only 5ft 5ins.

Woods couldn’t help but tease Frampton about the noticeable size difference. She jokingly commented on the camera angles, comparing them to those used in the studio. She playfully told Frampton that he looked like a toddler next to Joyce. However, she reassured him that the size difference was due to Joyce’s impressive stature rather than any shortcomings on Frampton’s part.

Frampton took the joke in good spirits, responding with humor and self-deprecation. He acknowledged that he may perceive himself as larger than he actually is and even referenced the comedy series “Little Britain,” stating, “I feel like, you know the Little Britain sketch, ‘Sing the theme tune, write the theme tune.'”

Despite the lighthearted banter, it was clear that Frampton was enjoying himself and didn’t take the remark seriously. Woods captioned the post as ‘Saturday at the boxing and a bit of @theframpton bashing x,’ further emphasizing the playful nature of the interaction.

The clip shared Woods showed Frampton seated at the side of the ring with his feet barely touching the ground, further highlighting the contrast in height between the two fighters. Although Joyce was unable to secure a victory against Zhang in the fight, he certainly made an impression with his imposing physical presence.

In conclusion, Laura Woods lightheartedly teased Carl Frampton about the significant height difference between him and Joe Joyce. Despite being dwarfed Joyce’s towering stature, Frampton took the joke in stride, displaying his good sense of humor. This amusing interaction between the two boxers adds a fun twist to the world of boxing.

