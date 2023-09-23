Stocks to Watch: Meta, General Electric, Arch Capital Group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bunge

This week, the market experienced a sell-off, leading to a drop in the S&P 500 and pushing it into correction territory. However, investors should focus on stocks with strong relative strength lines in preparation for a potential rebound. META stock, General Electric (GE), Arch Capital Group (ACGL), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), and Bunge (BG) are all worth watching as they have shown resilience during this downturn.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is integrating artificial intelligence into its business. The tech giant recently rolled out Code Llama, a language learning model that generates and discusses code. Meta’s Q2 results exceeded expectations, with a 32% increase in earnings. Analysts expect significant earnings growth for the full year.

General Electric is undergoing a breakup strategy, transforming into a pure aerospace play early next year. The company has seen double-digit earnings increases in the past three quarters, with sales growth accelerating in the last four quarters. GE stock is nearing a buy point, with a 117.96 buy point and a buy zone extending to 123.85.

Arch Capital Group provides insurance offerings globally and has experienced strong growth. The company’s earnings have averaged 56% gains over the last three quarters, with revenue growth ranging from 14% to 63%. ACGL stock is currently trading in a cup base and ranks in the top 10 of the IBD 50 list.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals focuses on drug treatments for specialty diseases. The company is expected to have significant milestones in the near future, including results for next-generation cystic fibrosis treatments and studies for pain and kidney disease drugs. Vertex stock is trading in a two-month flat base and has a high Composite Rating.

Bunge is a leader in the agribusiness industry and has facilities across more than 40 countries. The company produces various specialty oils and food ingredients. Bunge stock has the potential for growth in the agricultural commodities market.

These stocks are all nearing buy points, but investors should wait for a follow-through day to confirm a new market rally before making any moves. It’s important to note that even resilient stocks can buckle if the market continues to slide.

