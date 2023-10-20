How to Watch “Look Both Ways” on Netflix

“Look Both Ways” is a classic American romantic comedy-drama film directed Wanuri Kahiu and written April Prosser. The story revolves around Natalie, a final-year student facing the imminent graduation. However, her life takes an interesting turn as she finds herself splitting into two parallel realities. Natalie is faced with a crucial decision as she must choose which reality to pursue for her future.

If you’re interested in watching “Look Both Ways,” you’ll be glad to know that it is available to stream on Netflix. Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. You can access Netflix through their app or website. The platform provides a user-friendly viewing experience with the option to modify, upgrade, or cancel your subscription as needed.

To watch “Look Both Ways” on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your needs. Options include the Standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, the Standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, or the Premium plan for $19.99 per month, which provides Ultra HD content and the ability to download on multiple devices.

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create an account.

4. Add your chosen payment method.

Once you’ve signed up, you can enjoy “Look Both Ways” and other content available on Netflix. The movie stars notable actors such as Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, and Nia Long.

In “Look Both Ways,” Natalie’s life splits into two realities based on the result of a pregnancy test. In one reality, she is pregnant and faces the challenges of motherhood in her hometown of Texas. In the other reality, the test yields a different outcome, and she decides to pursue her career in Los Angeles.

Remember that the availability of streaming services can change, so make sure to confirm the details at the time of viewing.

