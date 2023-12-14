New Addition to the Columbus Zoo: Baby Orangutan Brings Hope for Endangered Species

In a momentous occasion, the Columbus Zoo in Ohio celebrated the birth of a baby female Bornean orangutan last week. This is a significant event as it marks the first birth of the critically endangered species at the zoo in over 60 years. The baby orangutan was born to 17-year-old Khali, a first-time mother, on November 28 at 12:34 a.m.

The zoo reports that the baby orangutan appears to be healthy and strong. Proud mother, Khali, has been diligently attending to her baby’s needs, spending her time grooming and snuggling her newborn. She has even introduced the baby to the zookeepers for visual examinations. To ensure the safety of both mother and baby, Khali was separated from the other orangutans until recently.

Over the weekend, introductions were made between the baby’s father, Sulango, a 30-year-old orangutan, and Dumplin, a 49-year-old female orangutan. The initial meet-up went smoothly, with Sulango proving to be a protective yet gentle and patient father. Both Sulango and Dumplin are showing interest in the baby while also respecting Khali’s space.

The Bornean orangutan is listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. To ensure the preservation of the species and genetic diversity, the pairing of Khali and Sulango was recommended the Species Survival Plan. This program aims to maintain the survival and well-being of endangered species.

As the newly expanded orangutan family continues to bond, the indoor viewing habitat in the Australia and the Islands region of the zoo remains closed to guests. This provides a peaceful and secure environment for the orangutans to strengthen their familial connections.

The birth of this baby orangutan brings hope for the future of these critically endangered animals. The Columbus Zoo’s dedication to conservation efforts and successful breeding programs contribute to the ongoing survival of the Bornean orangutan species.