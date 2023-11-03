Stream the Psychological Thriller “Look Away” Now on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

If you’re a fan of psychological horror and a gripping storyline, then “Look Away” is the film for you. Directed Assaf Bernstein, this Canadian thriller takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as you follow the life of Maria Brennan, a high school student who discovers a menacing mirror lookalike and switches places with her.

Maria’s life is far from perfect. She’s constantly bullied her schoolmates and lacks emotional support from her absent father and lost mother. However, everything changes when she meets her reflection in the mirror, named Airam. Unlike Maria, Airam is assertive, strong, and mean.

Starring India Eisley as Maria/Airam, along with Mira Sorvino, Penelope Mitchell, Jason Isaacs, and Harrison Gilbertson, “Look Away” is a must-watch for fans of thrilling and thought-provoking films.

Streaming Options:

You can watch and stream “Look Away” (2018) on popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how:

Netflix:

“Look Away” is available to watch on Netflix. Simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options provided.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans, such as the affordable Standard plan with Ads, the Standard plan, and the Premium plan. Each plan offers various features and benefits, including ad-free viewing, HD and Ultra HD quality, and multiple supported devices.

Amazon Prime Video:

“Look Away” is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To stream the film on this platform, follow these steps:

1. Go to Amazon Prime Video.

2. Select “Sign in” and “Create your Amazon account.”

3. Sign up for a Prime Video membership.

4. Choose your desired plan and provide your details.

Amazon Prime Video offers various membership plans, including a bundle with Amazon Prime, which provides additional benefits like fast shipping and exclusive sales on products.

So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of “Look Away.” Stream it now on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video and experience the gripping tale of Maria and her mirror reflection, Airam.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch “Look Away” (2018) on streaming platforms?

Yes, “Look Away” (2018) is available to watch on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

2. Who stars in the film “Look Away”?

The film stars India Eisley as Maria/Airam, along with Mira Sorvino, Penelope Mitchell, Jason Isaacs, and Harrison Gilbertson.

3. How can I stream “Look Away” on Netflix?

To stream “Look Away” on Netflix, visit netflix.com/signup, choose a payment plan, create an account, and enter your payment method.

4. How can I stream “Look Away” on Amazon Prime Video?

To stream “Look Away” on Amazon Prime Video, go to their website, select “Sign in” and “Create your Amazon account,” sign up for a Prime Video membership, and choose the plan that suits you.

5. Are the streaming services subject to change?

Yes, the availability of “Look Away” on streaming services is subject to change. The information provided is correct at the time of writing.