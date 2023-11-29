SailGP: A New Era of Ownership and Spectator Experience

Next month, SailGP, the global racing league, will thrill spectators in Dubai with high-speed, adrenaline-pumping races. This event marks the seventh race of the season, with 10 national teams vying for a chance to win the coveted $4 million purse. However, one notable absence from the starting lineup will be Australian skipper Jimmy Spithill, who recently sold his U.S. SailGP Team to a group of American investors from various industries such as technology, sport, entertainment, and media.

The primary owners of the U.S. team are Ryan and Margaret McKillen, passionate racing sailors based in Miami and Newport. They are joined a diverse group of investors including actor Issa Rae, world champion boxer Deontay Wilder, and DJ and producer Gryffin. NFL stars DeAndre Hopkins, Malik Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Kayvon Thibodeaux have also joined the ownership team. The list continues with prominent names from the sports world, including Jozy Altidore, Dallas Turner, and Katelynn Flaherty Yates. Tech and finance sectors are represented Assia Grazioli, Richard Perna, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

While the exact investment amounts remain undisclosed, the U.S. SailGP team’s valuation is expected to exceed the $40 million valuation of the U.K. team. This deal marks the largest in SailGP’s history since its launch in 2018 Oracle chairman Larry Ellison and America’s Cup-winning skipper Russell Coutts.

SailGP has revolutionized the sport of sailing, attracting partners like Rolex, Mudabala, Oracle, and Near. The league’s high-speed racing format has gained significant popularity and is now broadcast in over 200 markets. Mike Buckley, the newly appointed CEO of the U.S. SailGP Team, emphasizes the unique fan and owner experience that has attracted investors. He believes that SailGP has the potential to become a highly sought-after sports asset class, appealing to both seasoned sailors and professional athletes.

To increase mainstream visibility, the inclusion of athlete owners with significant social media followings is a strategic move. The U.S. team currently has 151,000 Instagram followers, but the involvement of celebrity and athlete investors could bring in an additional 30 million followers, exposing SailGP to an entirely new audience.

As Jimmy Spithill departs, Taylor Canfield, a world champion and U.S. Virgin Islands native, will take the helm in Dubai. Alongside McKillen, Canfield aims to showcase the thrilling sport and the unmatched spectator experience that SailGP offers. With the support of passionate investors and a growing fan base, SailGP is poised to redefine sailing as a mainstream and riveting spectator sport.

FAQ

1. What is SailGP?

SailGP is a global racing league launched in 2018 that brings together national teams to compete in high-speed, foiling catamarans.

2. Who are the owners of the U.S. SailGP Team?

The primary owners of the U.S. SailGP Team are Ryan and Margaret McKillen, supported a diverse group of investors from various sectors, including technology, sport, entertainment, and media.

3. How has SailGP impacted the sport of sailing?

SailGP has given sailing a significant boost in exposure, notoriety, and fan following. With its stadium-style format and high-speed races, SailGP has made sailing a thrilling and accessible spectator sport.

4. What is the significance of athlete owners in SailGP?

Athlete owners with large social media followings bring mainstream visibility to SailGP and introduce the sport to a non-sailing audience, expanding its reach and popularity.

5. Who will be replacing Jimmy Spithill as the skipper of the U.S. SailGP Team?

Taylor Canfield, a world champion sailor from the U.S. Virgin Islands, will be taking over as the skipper of the U.S. SailGP Team in Dubai.