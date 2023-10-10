Superior School Board Member Resigns Due to Violation of Wisconsin Statute

Longtime member of the Superior School Board, Len Albrecht, has resigned from his position following a violation of Wisconsin Statute 120.20. Albrecht, who has been a paid coach for the Superior High School girls soccer team since 2011, was found to be in violation of the statute, which prohibits school board members from receiving compensation for coaching.

The decision to resign was announced during a regular school board meeting on Monday night. Albrecht acknowledged that he had not broken any criminal laws but recognized that his dual role as a coach and board member was in violation of the statute. He expressed his willingness to do the right thing and emphasized that he had been open and honest about his situation from the beginning.

This resignation marks the third departure from the Superior School Board this year. Mike Meyer left in May due to work conflicts, while Steve Stupak resigned in August after facing election fraud charges. Both Meyer and Stupak had been appointed new members to fill the remainder of their terms.

With the resignation of Albrecht, the board is facing the possibility of being short one member when it votes to consolidate elementary school boundaries in November. A revised vacancy policy was approved during the meeting, allowing the board to choose whether or not to fill the vacant position.

At the meeting, Albrecht provided a timeline that revealed he was asked to apply for the soccer coach position in 2011. In 2012, the board discussed the potential conflict of interest, and Albrecht was advised that he did not need to resign from either position. However, legal counsel Kyle Torvinen later reviewed the matter and determined in 2015 that Albrecht would have to give up one of the positions or face potential consequences if a complaint was made.

The Superior School District expressed gratitude to Albrecht for his 23 years of dedicated service and acknowledged the impact he had on students throughout his tenure. Source: Superior Telegram, Wisconsin Statute 120.20.