New Friends Lake Bell and Jason Sudeikis Enjoy Night Out at a Guns N’ Roses Concert

Longtime pals Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell were recently spotted together at a thrilling Guns N’ Roses concert in Los Angeles. The pair, who have shared a close friendship for over 15 years, were captured sitting side side in a private box at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday night.

Before the show, Sudeikis, 48, and Bell, 44, appeared to be in high spirits as they chatted and savored some refreshments. Both celebrities opted for a relaxed attire for the enjoyable evening. Sudeikis sported a pink sweatshirt and a black baseball hat, while Bell chose to cover up in a black jacket.

Contrary to rumors, sources close to the situation revealed that there is no romantic involvement between the two. Their friendship blossomed back in 2008 on the set of the film “What Happens in Vegas,” and they have remained amicable ever since.

Sudeikis’s romantic history involved a seven-year relationship with his ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde. Following their split in 2020, the former couple engaged in a heated custody battle over their two children. Additionally, they faced a wrongful termination lawsuit from their former nanny, which was eventually dismissed.

Meanwhile, Bell ended her seven-year marriage to artist Scott Campbell in 2020. The former couple shares two children. Afterward, she briefly dated comedian Chris Rock in 2022, but their relationship came to an end less than a year later.

Chris Rock and Lake Bell’s romance ignited in July 2022 after they were spotted enjoying a dinner together in LA. The couple’s connection seemed to intensify rapidly as they embarked on a luxurious vacation and spent quality time with Rock’s family early on in the relationship. However, Rock disclosed during his live Netflix special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” in March 2023 that he is once again single.

In conclusion, Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell’s friendship continues to thrive, and they recently enjoyed a fantastic night out at a Guns N’ Roses concert. Both actors have experienced ups and downs in their personal lives but remain supportive of each other throughout it all.

