Beloved Whiskey Wind Tavern Under New Ownership, Continuing Tradition

In a bittersweet moment, the iconic Whiskey Wind Tavern in Greenport has officially changed hands, marking the end of an era for longtime owners Jim and Chris Kuhlmann. The couple purchased the tavern, then known as Meyers Bar and Grill, in 1994 and transformed it into the beloved establishment known as the Whiskey Wind. After nearly three decades of hard work and dedication, the Kuhlmanns have decided to pass on the torch.

Although the couple did not disclose the names of the new owners, Paul Monahan and Mike Rose were previously reported as the tavern’s new proprietors. The new owners have expressed their commitment to preserving the cherished traditions that the Whiskey Wind is known for, including keeping the tavern’s original name.

Reflecting on their journey, Jim and Chris Kuhlmann expressed their deep gratitude and fulfillment from their time as owners. They spoke fondly of the memories created within the walls of the tavern and the strong bonds formed with their customers and employees. From important milestones to everyday moments, the Kuhlmanns have witnessed the lives of the community members unfold before their eyes.

Looking ahead, the Kuhlmanns have exciting plans in store for their retirement. Jim will be keeping busy with various projects and side jobs, showcasing his unwavering energy and drive. Chris will continue her work as an RN at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital until retirement, while also embarking on dream trips that have long been on their bucket list.

As news of the transfer of ownership spread, patrons took to social media to express their heartfelt appreciation for the tavern and the Kuhlmanns. Emily Kessler, a loyal customer, shared her gratitude for the safe and welcoming environment the Whiskey Wind provided her throughout the years. She recounted cherished memories and expressed her sadness at the Kuhlmanns’ departure, but also wished them all the best in their future endeavors.

To their loyal friends and customers, Jim and Chris Kuhlmann send a message of love and kindness. They encourage everyone to live their best lives, prioritize their well-being, and extend compassion to those around them. As the Whiskey Wind enters this new chapter, it is with the hope that the tradition and spirit of the tavern will continue to thrive under its new owners, creating many more cherished memories for years to come.