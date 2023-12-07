Jim Scott announced as Grand Marshal for 2024 Reds Opening Day Parade

The 2024 Reds Opening Day Parade has its grand marshal, and it’s none other than Cincinnati’s beloved figure, Jim Scott. Known for his charismatic presence and vibrant radio show, Scott has been chosen as the next grand marshal for the Findlay Market Parade.

The highly anticipated parade will take place on Thursday, March 28, at noon, marking the official start of the baseball season in Cincinnati. Scott, the longtime morning host of 700 WLW, retired in 2015 after an illustrious career of nearly 50 years in Cincinnati radio. Throughout his time on the airwaves, Scott developed a strong bond with his listeners, cherishing the intimate connection that radio provides.

Scott’s journey in radio began in 1968 when he first entered the Cincinnati radio scene. He joined WLW in 1984 and became an iconic voice in the city. However, in a recent emotionally charged post, Scott revealed his ALS diagnosis. Three years ago, he started experiencing weakness in the same arm, hand, and leg that were previously affected polio. Despite the challenges posed ALS, Scott remains determined and resilient, continuing to support and learn from others facing the disease.

Participating in the parade has been a cherished tradition for Scott for over 50 years. He attended the parade for the first time in 1968 and has consistently referred to it as his favorite day of the year. In the last decade, Scott has assumed the role of the official spokesperson for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, leading the annual press conference to unveil the Grand Marshal and exciting highlights of the upcoming parade.

This year, the Findlay Market Parade Committee decided to honor Scott choosing him as the one to lead the parade from Findlay Market to the stadium. Although he couldn’t attend the announcement due to his health, his wife, Donna Hartman, and one of their sons, Casey Boland, accepted the honor on his behalf and received Reds jerseys adorned with “Grand Marshal 2024” on the back.

Jim Scott’s selection as the grand marshal for the 2024 Reds Opening Day Parade is a testament to his enduring impact on the Cincinnati community and his commitment to bringing joy and unity to the city through his radio career and philanthropic efforts.