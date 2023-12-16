Long’s Bakery: A Sweet Success Story on TikTok

In the vast world of social media, one might be surprised to learn that Long’s Bakery, an old-fashioned, cash-only establishment, has become one of TikTok’s most popular bakeries. According to data compiled Strawberry Shortcake, a surprising source for bakery rankings, Long’s Bakery has garnered significant attention on the video-sharing platform.

Strawberry Shortcake, primarily known for promoting its Netflix series and associated products, recently released a list of the most “TikTok’d” bakeries in America. The data was collected analyzing the number of views associated with each bakery’s hashtag. To their surprise, Long’s Bakery and a bakery in Honolulu tied for the sixth spot on the top 10 list, alongside prominent bakeries from New York and California.

While the exact methodology behind the view count aggregation remains unclear, the release stated that videos featuring the hashtag #longsbakery had been viewed 1.3 million times as of mid-October. TikTok’s Creative Center, on the other hand, records the hashtag at 1 million total views across 113 posts.

What sets Long’s Bakery apart from its competitors? Perhaps it’s the nostalgic charm and the delicious treats that keep customers eagerly waiting in line at their location on Tremont St. Long’s Bakery has been a beloved icon for over 70 years, and its enduring appeal is no surprise.

Interestingly, despite being “TikTokable” and generating significant buzz on the platform, Long’s Bakery does not have an official TikTok account. This intriguing fact raises questions about the nature of their social media presence and marketing strategy.

As social media continually shapes consumer behavior, it is remarkable to witness an analog bakery thrive in the digital realm. Long’s Bakery proves that even in a technological age, the key to success is in delivering extraordinary baked goods that capture the hearts and taste buds of customers.

