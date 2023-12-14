How to Stream Longmire Season 6 on Netflix and Peacock

Interested in watching Longmire Season 6 online? Look no further, as we have all the streaming details you need to dive into the captivating storyline and experience the impactful finale of Sheriff Walt Longmire’s journey.

Longmire Season 6 is available for streaming on two popular platforms, Netflix and Peacock. Let’s explore how you can watch this thrilling season on these services.

Watch Longmire Season 6 on Netflix

Netflix, known for its extensive library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming, offers Longmire Season 6 for streaming. To watch the series on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences. Netflix offers three options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard without ads)

– $22.99 per month (premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

With the Netflix Standard with Ads plan, you can enjoy most of the content available on Netflix, albeit with occasional ad interruptions. This plan allows for Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard plan offers an ad-free experience and the ability to download content on two devices. You can also add one additional member who doesn’t reside in the same household.

The Premium plan provides the same features as the Standard plan, but it offers Ultra HD streaming on four devices at once. You can download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two additional members.

Watch Longmire Season 6 on Peacock

Another streaming option for Longmire Season 6 is Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock features content from NBCUniversal studios and other third-party providers. To stream Longmire Season 6 on Peacock, follow these steps:

1. Go to PeacockTV.com.

2. Click on “Get Started.”

3. Select your preferred payment plan:

– $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (Premium)

– $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (Premium Plus)

4. Create your account and enter your payment details.

With a Peacock Premium account, you gain access to over 80,000+ hours of TV shows, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo shows. Peacock Premium Plus offers the same content without ads (few exclusions apply), the ability to download select titles for offline viewing, and access to your local NBC channel 24/7.

In conclusion, you can easily stream Longmire Season 6 on Netflix or Peacock, depending on your subscription preference. Enjoy the deepening tone, complex cases, and emotional resolutions as you follow Sheriff Walt Longmire’s journey to its gripping finale. Please note that the streaming services mentioned are subject to change, and the information provided was accurate at the time of writing. Happy streaming!