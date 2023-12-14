Curious about where to stream Longmire Season 5? Here are the options

Longmire Season 5, the popular TV series, is now available for streaming on Netflix and Peacock. Fans can dive into the gripping narrative and suspense as Sheriff Walt Longmire faces personal and professional challenges in Absaroka County.

Netflix, one of the leading streaming services, offers an extensive range of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming. To watch Longmire Season 5 on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences, such as the $6.99 per month plan with ads or the $15.49 per month plan without ads.

3. Enter your email address and create an account.

4. Select your preferred payment method.

Netflix provides different plans with varying features. The Standard with Ads Plan allows you to watch most of its content, but with ads appearing before or during shows. The Standard Plan offers an ad-free experience, the ability to download content on two devices, and an option to add one extra member outside your household. The Premium Plan includes Ultra HD viewing, the ability to download content on up to six devices, and the option to add two extra members.

Peacock, another popular streaming service, offers Longmire Season 5 along with other exciting content from NBCUniversal studios and other third-party providers. Here’s how to watch Longmire Season 5 on Peacock:

1. Go to PeacockTV.com

2. Click on “Get Started.”

3. Choose your payment plan, which can be either $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the premium plan, or $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the premium plus plan.

4. Create your account and provide your payment details.

With a Peacock Premium account, you gain access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo shows. The Premium Plus plan offers all the benefits of the Premium plan, but with no ads (except for limited exclusions), the ability to download select titles for offline viewing, and access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

So, whether you choose Netflix or Peacock, you can now stream Longmire Season 5 and enjoy the thrilling storyline of Sheriff Walt Longmire and his adventures in Absaroka County. Start streaming today and get ready for shocking twists and complex resolutions in one of the most beloved TV series.