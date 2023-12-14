Stream Longmire Season 4 on Netflix and Peacock

Looking for an intense and gripping crime drama to binge-watch? Look no further than Longmire Season 4, which is now available for streaming on Netflix and Peacock. Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling narrative and suspense as Sheriff Walt Longmire navigates mysteries and personal challenges in Absaroka County.

In Season 4, the series takes a darker turn as Sheriff Walt Longmire investigates the mysterious death of Branch, uncovering unsettling truths along the way. With unexpected twists, new dynamics brought Deputy Zach Heflin, and a heinous crime challenging the department, the stakes are higher than ever. Fans can’t wait to see how these gripping mysteries in Absaroka County unfold.

The main cast of Longmire includes Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire, Katee Sackhoff as Victoria “Vic” Moretti, Lou Diamond Phillips as Henry Standing Bear, Bailey Chase as Branch Connally, Cassidy Freeman as Cady Longmire, and Adam Bartley as Archie “The Ferg” Ferguson.

To stream Longmire Season 4 on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose your preferred payment plan, starting from $6.99 per month (standard with ads) to $22.99 per month (premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Add your payment method.

5. Enjoy Longmire Season 4 on Netflix, where you’ll find a wide range of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming.

If you prefer to watch Longmire Season 4 on Peacock, here’s how you can do it:

1. Go to PeacockTV.com

2. Click on “Get Started.”

3. Select your payment plan, including $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (premium) and $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (premium plus).

4. Create your account.

5. Enter your payment details.

6. Start streaming Longmire Season 4 on Peacock, where you’ll have access to a variety of content from NBCUniversal studios and other third-party providers.

Longmire is a compelling series based on the “Walt Longmire” series of mystery novels best-selling author Craig Johnson. Stream Season 4 now on Netflix or Peacock and get ready for a thrilling and suspenseful viewing experience.