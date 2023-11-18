The Battle of VR Headsets: Apple’s Vision Pro Excels Over Meta’s Quest, According to VR Developer

In a recent interview, Eric Alexander, a seasoned metaverse innovator and CEO of VR music platform Soundscape, shared his expert opinion on the key differences between Apple’s first-generation mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, and Meta Platform Inc.’s META Quest lineup. While both devices cater to the growing interest in augmented and virtual reality, Alexander unequivocally favors Apple’s offering.

According to Alexander, Meta’s Quest is ideal for individuals who are “price sensitive” and wish to dip their toes into the world of AR and VR without breaking the bank. He believes the Quest is suitable for kids and those looking for an introductory experience. However, he points out that the Quest’s capabilities are limited, particularly if the user desires top-quality graphics and immersive environments. Alexander contends that Mark Zuckerberg’s headset falls short in delivering the most beautiful and realistic content.

On the other hand, Alexander sings praises for Apple’s Vision Pro. He highlights the importance of optics in a headset and acknowledges that Apple’s device excels in display capabilities. Alexander is impressed Apple’s attention to detail and the effort put into perfecting every element of the product, including the hardware. With over 25 years of experience in the field, Alexander’s endorsement carries weight.

It’s worth noting that the Meta Quest 3, the latest addition to the Quest lineup, starts at a more affordable $499, while Apple’s Vision Pro is priced at a significantly higher $3,499. Despite the steep price difference, Alexander believes that Apple’s commitment to quality justifies the cost.

While Meta’s CEO downplayed the competition with Apple, stating that their goals differ, Apple’s entry into the AR/VR market undoubtedly adds validation to the category, according to Alexander. Although Meta aims to make the technology accessible to billions, Apple’s impressive display capabilities and meticulous attention to detail may attract enthusiasts seeking a premium experience.

Ultimately, the battle between VR headsets continues, with consumers weighing the merits of affordability versus superior quality in their pursuit of highly immersive and interactive virtual experiences.

