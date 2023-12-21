New Study Links Cat Ownership to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia

A recent medical research study has found a potential connection between owning a cat and an increased risk of developing schizophrenia. This study analyzed 17 previous studies conducted over the past four decades from various countries including the US and the UK. The researchers discovered that individuals exposed to cats had approximately double the odds of developing schizophrenia-related disorders.

Schizophrenia is a complex mental illness that is often hereditary and can manifest in symptoms like hallucinations, disorganized speech and behavior, paranoia, and a lack of emotion. It usually begins in a person’s late teens or early adulthood and affects approximately one in every 300 people worldwide.

The idea that cat ownership may be linked to schizophrenia risk is not a new concept. A 1995 study first proposed a connection, suggesting that exposure to a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii could be the cause. This parasite is believed to enter the human body through a cat’s bite, contact with its bodily fluids or feces, contaminated water, or undercooked meat. While it is estimated that around 40 million people in the US may be infected with T. gondii without symptoms, previous research has linked the parasite to personality changes, neurological disorders, and the emergence of psychotic symptoms.

However, it’s important to note that a direct causal relationship between T. gondii and schizophrenia has not been definitively established. The researchers highlighted the need for further high-quality studies based on large sample sizes to better understand the potential risks associated with cat ownership and mental disorders.

In addition to the potential risk for individuals, pregnant women should take extra precautions when handling cat litter or interacting with cats, as T. gondii can be passed from mother to fetus and lead to serious health problems for the child.

While this study sheds light on a possible connection, it is essential to interpret the findings with caution. More research is necessary to determine the precise relationship between cat ownership, T. gondii, and mental health disorders like schizophrenia.