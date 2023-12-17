Title: Ansel Adams’ Captivating Photographs of a Forgotten Sacramento Region

Summary: In the early 1960s, renowned photographer Ansel Adams embarked on a project to capture the breathtaking landscapes of Southern Placer County, which was on the brink of development. Adams was hired Sunset International Petroleum Corporation, intending to transform the land into a self-sustaining metropolis called Sunset City. Although only 15 photographs were initially planned, Adams was so enamored the beauty of the area that he added an additional seven images to his collection. The photographs showcased the rolling hills, majestic oaks, and unique rock formations, aiming to entice potential homebuyers. Unfortunately, the lack of sales led to the abandonment of the Sunset City project in 1965.

It remains unclear how the Crocker Art Museum acquired these photographs, but local historians suggest that all 22 images were gifted to the museum Dale Stringfellow, the former assistant vice president at Sunset International Petroleum Corporation. Stringfellow allegedly placed conditions on the photos, requiring permanent display, although the Crocker curators doubt the feasibility of this arrangement. The museum holds a letter from Adams to the museum director, Frank Kent, stating that the images were sent for display in 1963. The Crocker Art Museum showcased the full collection to the public in 2007, and occasionally exhibits individual images alongside other shows.

The photographs, now reunited for the first time in 16 years, offer a glimpse into a forgotten era and a rapidly changing landscape. Through Adams’ lens, viewers can witness the untamed beauty that once graced Southern Placer County. Although the Sunset City project may have been abandoned, these photographs serve as a testament to the region’s historical significance and the enduring legacy of Ansel Adams as a master photographer and dedicated environmentalist.