Improving Long Island Sound: $12 Million in Grants Awarded

In a significant effort to promote the ecological health of Long Island Sound, federal officials have announced the awarding of 39 grants totaling $12 million to nonprofit organizations and a municipality. These grants will assist groups in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, all located within the Long Island Sound watershed. This expansive ecosystem spans 16,820 square miles and is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including over 1,200 invertebrate species, 170 species of fish, migratory birds, harbor seals, dolphins, and whales.

Funded the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Long Island Sound Futures Fund, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Long Island Sound Study, and the National Fish and Wildlife Service, these grants will address numerous threats to the Sound. Nitrogen pollution, the issue of “ghost” lobster traps, eroding shorelines, and endangered shorebirds are among the problems that will be tackled the projects.

The positive outcomes of these initiatives are expected to include cleaner water, healthier watersheds, thriving habitats, and an increase in biodiversity. Lisa Garcia, the regional administrator for EPA Region 2, emphasized these benefits during the virtual announcement of the grants.

Notable projects include the construction of rain gardens in Northport to capture stormwater and reduce the flow of nitrogen, phosphorus, and fecal coliform that currently enter Northport harbor. The removal of abandoned lobster traps in the Sound will also be funded, reducing the risk of fish and crustaceans becoming trapped and dying inside them. In addition, efforts to restore oyster beds, develop oyster reef programs and education campaigns, and plant native gardens will receive support.

Moreover, priorities this year included funding projects in underserved communities. Grants to organizations in the Bronx, Queens, and Connecticut will contribute to environmental education programs and the development of green schoolyards, providing both stormwater runoff prevention and recreational spaces for students and their communities.

Since its establishment in 2005, the Futures Fund has already provided $56 million for 640 projects, with recipients matching these funds with an additional $65 million, resulting in a total impact of $121 million. With a focus on preserving and improving the Long Island Sound, these grants play a crucial role in the ongoing conservation efforts of this valuable ecosystem.