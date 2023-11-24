A Call to Action: Protecting Children from Online Exploitation

Today, an indictment was made against Brandon Kern, charging him with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minors and possession of child pornography. The defendant allegedly posed as a teenager on Snapchat and coerced at least six young girls, some as young as twelve years old, into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos. In a disturbing twist, when the girls tried to cut off contact with him, he resorted to threats and blackmail. These heinous crimes against our most vulnerable must not go unchecked.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, emphasized the need to protect minors from victimization in the digital age. Our phones should be tools of liberation, not tools of exploitation. Peace pledged to collaborate tirelessly with federal and local law enforcement partners to root out predators who lurk in the shadows of cyberspace.

The FBI’s Long Island Child Exploitation Task Force played a pivotal role in apprehending Kern, ensuring that his heinous behavior was put to an end. However, the FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge, James Smith, issued a call to action, urging parents and potential victims to reach out to law enforcement if they suspect any contact with Kern. It is essential to identify and support all potential victims and bring them justice.

This case highlights the urgent need for ongoing efforts to protect our children online. The district court filing revealed that Kern had exploited numerous victims between December 2020 and October 2021, and investigations are ongoing to identify additional victims. He was apprehended while attempting to meet one of his victims in Ohio, with incriminating evidence found in his possession.

We must remain vigilant in combating child sexual exploitation and abuse. This prosecution is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative launched the Department of Justice in 2006. Its aim is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals involved in child exploitation online—to ensure a safer environment for our children. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit the Department of Justice’s official website.

The responsibility falls not only on law enforcement but also on parents and guardians. To aid in the investigation, the FBI has provided a list of Snapchat accounts used the defendant. It is crucial for parents and potential victims to reach out to the FBI if they believe any contact has been made through these accounts.

We must work together to protect our children. Let us ensure that the digital realm remains a safe space for their growth, free from exploitation and abuse.

