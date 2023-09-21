Elon Musk Announces 3 Billion Daily Views for Long-Form Posts on X

Tech billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), recently announced that long-form posts on the platform have reached 3 billion views per day and are continuing to rise. Musk compared these numbers to the views of all newspaper articles read worldwide, stating that the long-form posts on X are roughly on par with those views.

The announcement received a mixed response from X users, with some suggesting that this may be a strategy to encourage more people to write longer posts on the platform. Interestingly, many of the responses to Musk’s post were in Hindi, indicating that the long-format posts on X are gaining attention from Indian users. One user with a paid Blue tick even commented in Hindi, claiming that Indian users have contributed the most to these views.

It should be noted that X’s boss has been open to increasing the character count for platform usage. Initially, the character limit was raised to 4,000 characters, then increased to 10,000 for Twitter Blue premium users. In June, Blue subscribers gained the ability to post longer tweets when the character count was increased to 25,000. However, it’s important to mention that these character limit expansions are only available to paid Twitter users.

One of Musk’s goals for X is to allow users to monetize their written content, leading to the introduction of the Twitter Blue paid subscription. This move aligns with Musk’s vision for the platform’s evolution.

Furthermore, X is expanding its features beyond just written content. Company CEO Linda Yaccarino recently announced that the platform will soon have the capability for video calls. This update positions X as more than just a micro-blogging platform, aiming to become an “everything app” similar to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Yaccarino stated that video calls on X will be available without the need to share phone numbers.

Overall, Musk’s announcement of the significant daily views for long-form posts on X showcases the platform’s growing popularity and the potential for both users and content creators to benefit from its evolving features.

