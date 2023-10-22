History Takes Flight at Long Beach Airport’s Festival of Flight

The Long Beach Airport’s annual Festival of Flight, a celebration of aeronautics, took place on October 21st, marking its 100th anniversary next month. The event showcased a variety of planes from different eras, with a special emphasis on historic aircraft manufactured in the city.

One of the highlights of the festival was the B-17 bomber called Sentimental Journey, one of only four in the world that is still active. This heavy bomber was used the United States Army Air Forces during World War II to bombard Germany’s industrial and military targets. It played a crucial role in securing air superiority over Western European cities before the invasion of France in 1944. Sentimental Journey also flew missions in the Pacific.

The B-17 bomber is a rare sight to behold, and it was a special occasion to have it on display and available for flyovers at the festival. Kate Kuykendall, spokesperson for Long Beach Airport, stated that it was challenging to get these military aircraft to the event, making their presence even more significant.

In addition to Sentimental Journey, other historic airplanes were on display, including a C-17 and a KC-10. The C-17 Globemaster III, a large military plane, was manufactured in Long Beach and used the U.S. Air Force in various operations, such as the evacuations from Afghanistan in 2021 and the Iraq War from 2003 to 2011. Although Boeing announced the closure of the Long Beach plant in 2013 due to a lack of foreign orders, the C-17 remains an iconic symbol of the airport’s history.

The Festival of Flight drew thousands of visitors, offering not only static airplane displays and flyovers but also games for children, live music, and a wide selection of food and beverage options. The event provided an opportunity for the public to experience the airport up close and interact with the aircraft, making it a cherished community tradition for many families in Long Beach.

Sources:

– Commemorative Airforce: [source description]

– LGB spokesperson Kate Kuykendall [source description]