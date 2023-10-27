New Labor Agreement in Long Beach Boosts Wages and Benefits for Municipal Workers

Long Beach, a city in California, has reached a new labor agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), a union representing over 3,000 municipal employees. The agreement, which was finalized after 15 meetings between the city’s bargaining team and IAM, will result in a 3.25% increase in wages over the next three years. This agreement effectively averts the possibility of work stoppages that could have disrupted essential city services.

Under the terms of the tentative contract, wages for the represented employees will rise 1% in fiscal year 2024, followed an additional 1% in 2025, and a final increase of 1.25% in 2026. These pay raises are seen as crucial for retaining existing employees and attracting new talent to the city’s workforce.

In addition to wage increases, the new contract includes several other provisions that enhance the benefits received the municipal workers. Notably, the contract aligns with state law to provide five days of bereavement leave. It also grants employees the paid holiday of Juneteenth and expands parental leave to allow for up to 160 days, which can be taken consecutively or intermittently following the birth or adoption of a child.

The agreement also includes retention payments for seasonal and temporary non-career employees, as well as bonuses for long-serving full-time and permanent part-time workers. Furthermore, it introduces additional pay increases for employees who acquire new skills and supports the operations of various city departments.

While the exact financial implications of the new contract are yet to be determined, City Manager Tom Modica, the lead negotiator for the city, believes that it will have long-term positive effects on both employee retention and the city’s ability to attract skilled professionals. The contract is expected to be ratified the City Council and will be retroactively effective from October 1, 2021, till September 30, 2026.

FAQ

Q: How many municipal employees are represented the IAM in Long Beach?

A: The IAM represents over 3,000 municipal employees, which is approximately half of all the workers in the city.

Q: What other benefits are included in the new contract?

A: In addition to wage increases, the contract provides bereavement leave, grants Juneteenth as a paid holiday, expands parental leave, and introduces retention payments and bonuses for eligible employees.

Q: How will the new contract affect employee retention?

A: The contract is aimed at improving employee retention offering competitive compensation and benefits, making the city more competitive in attracting and retaining talented workers.

Q: When will the City Council vote on the new contract?

A: The City Council is expected to vote on the contract on November 14.

Q: Will the new contract have any financial implications for the city?

A: While the exact financial impact is yet to be determined, the contract will require the city to allocate additional funds from its general budget to cover the wage increases and other provisions.