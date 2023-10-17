Long Beach’s Harvey Milk Promenade Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Induction of Local LGBTQ Leaders

Long Beach’s Harvey Milk Promenade Park is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary inducting seven local LGBTQ leaders into the park’s Equity Plaza. The park, located at The Promenade and Third Street, was named after Harvey Milk, a trailblazing politician and gay rights activist who became the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.

Harvey Milk ran for office multiple times before finally winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. However, his tenure was tragically short-lived, as he was assassinated less than a year later a former colleague and ally. In honor of his legacy, Long Beach opened the Equity Plaza in 2012, which features a concrete replica of the soapbox Milk used to address crowds, as well as a 20-foot flagpole flying the gay pride flag.

The seven LGBTQ leaders who will be inducted into the Equity Plaza include Cory Allen, a past emperor of the International Imperial Court of Long Beach, who has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community and has supported the creation of policies to benefit LGBTQ business owners. Karel Bouley and Andrew Howard, who hosted the first openly gay drive-time radio talk show on KFI, will also be recognized for their contributions. Charlotte “Charlie” Cornett, who co-founded the Gay & Lesbian Havurah and spearheaded one of the first women’s shelters specifically for lesbians, is another honoree.

Tom Crowe, the creator of the LGBTQ+ Ugandan Refugee Program, will be recognized for his work in response to the Ugandan Parliament’s “Kill the Gays” bill. Carol Hass, a member of the Long Beach Pride board and a workshop host, and Debra Kahookele, a community advocate and volunteer, will also be celebrated for their contributions.

Each honoree will be commemorated with a plaque at the Equity Plaza. The park’s 10th anniversary ceremony will be attended Harvey Milk’s nephew Stephen Milk. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Harvey Milk Promenade Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Harvey Milk Equality Plaza Selection Committee expressed their excitement about inducting these local leaders into the park, stating that they continue to inspire and create change in their communities. The Harvey Milk Equality wall has become a landmark for Long Beach’s LGBTQ+ community.

