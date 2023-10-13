Long Beach to Explore Feasibility of AIDS/HIV Memorial

Long Beach, a city with a thriving LGBTQ+ community, is considering the establishment of an AIDS/HIV memorial to honor the more than 700,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the disease since the 1980s. The City Council has directed its staff to study the possibility of bringing this memorial to fruition. The recommendation was made Vice Mayor Cindy Allen, with support from Councilmember Mary Zendejas.

The LGBTQ+ community in Long Beach has played a significant role in providing HIV and medical services, but the city has still experienced significant losses to HIV and AIDS. In the early 1980s, Long Beach’s LGBTQ+ establishments served as safe gathering places when members faced harassment and violence elsewhere. The AIDS crisis also drove LGBTQ+ activism, as the government largely ignored the epidemic due to its impact on the gay community.

Long Beach Pride was established during this time as a platform for the LGBTQ+ community to advocate for themselves. For example, its founding nonprofit organization opposed Proposition 64, a state ballot initiative that would have stigmatized AIDS putting it back on the list of communicable diseases. This opposition successfully prevented the passage of the initiative in 1986.

Despite advancements in HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment, Long Beach continues to be affected the disease. According to a 2020 report, the city has a higher HIV-infection rate compared to Los Angeles County and the state. The prevalence rate among city residents is more than twice the rate of Californians living with HIV.

The establishment of an AIDS memorial in Long Beach would not only provide a permanent space to remember and celebrate loved ones lost to the disease but also offer an opportunity to increase health outreach and treatment for those living with HIV. The city plans to seek community input and identify a funding source for the project.

By sharing the stories of the struggle against HIV and AIDS, Long Beach aims to remember the lives lost, provide support to survivors, and inspire future generations of activists. The memorial would also raise awareness about the disproportionate impact that HIV has on Black women and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]