Long Beach Voters to Decide on $23 Minimum Wage for Hospitality Workers

Long Beach voters will have the opportunity to determine whether to increase the minimum wage for local hospitality workers to $23 per hour. The proposed measure, which will be on the ballot in the March 2024 election, includes progressive increases over the next five years. The wage increase would only apply to hotels with 100 or more guest rooms, and hotel operators could opt out if they negotiate a union contract with different terms.

The original measure, known as Measure N, was approved over a decade ago and mandated an inflation-adjusted minimum wage and five sick days per year for hospitality workers. Since its implementation in 2013, the minimum wage for Long Beach hotel workers has increased to $17.55 an hour. The city council recently approved a motion to conduct a labor market analysis for hospitality worker wages alongside the preparation of the ballot measure.

The report found that the hotel industry is crucial to Long Beach’s economy, generating a $1.8 million economic impact and creating approximately 18,000 jobs. However, minimum wage increases can have mixed impacts, including positive effects on worker supply, morale, and productivity, as well as potential drawbacks such as decreased service quality business owners to offset increased labor costs.

The city council selected the third option for the proposed wage increase, which would raise the minimum wage to $23 an hour in 2024 with an annual 6.45% increase over the next five years, reaching $29.50 per hour 2028. The measure also aims to ensure that service charge revenues go directly to hotel workers. If approved, the city council would have the authority to make changes to the wage schedule without voter approval.

Several other cities in the region, including Los Angeles, are also considering increasing hospitality workers’ minimum wage. These efforts have been led Unite Here Local 11, a labor union representing approximately 15,000 workers at major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The union argues that the current minimum wage has not kept up with the cost of living in Long Beach and other cities.

The new version of Measure N will be determined voters in the March 2024 election. The potential increase in the minimum wage aims to address the rising cost of living and attract more businesses and events to Long Beach, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics. Ultimately, the voters will decide on the appropriate wage that balances labor stability and economic growth for the city.

