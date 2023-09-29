Long Beach Seeks Volunteers for Annual Bike and Pedestrian Count

The city of Long Beach is calling on volunteers to participate in the 16th Annual Bike and Pedestrian Count. The count, set to take place in mid-October at 15 busy street intersections, aims to determine the number of cyclists, pedestrians, and electric scooter riders using these intersections in order to inform transportation and city planning decisions.

Mayor Rex Richardson emphasized the importance of understanding how the public utilizes the city’s infrastructure in order to support commuter safety and guide transportation and traffic planning. Volunteers are encouraged to dedicate a few hours of their day to this important task.

The count will be conducted in three two-hour slots on Thursday, October 19 from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., and on Saturday, October 21 from 12-2 p.m. Volunteers, as well as city employees, will be responsible for counting the number of pedestrians and cyclists crossing the intersections, but no interviews or discussions will be required.

Interested volunteers can sign up online through the city’s website before October 18. After enrolling, volunteers will receive electronic instructions and count forms. The completed forms can be scanned and returned via email or sent traditional mail.

This annual count provides valuable data for city planners and traffic engineers in making decisions regarding the transportation network and infrastructure projects. It also helps gather information on cycling safety and behavior, enabling the city government to develop public campaigns and engage with residents on safety concerns.

Last year, data was collected from 35 street intersections, and the goal for this year is to surpass that number. Organizers expect to gather information on helmet use, wrong-way riding, and other behaviors that put cyclists at risk.

Volunteers like Long Beach resident Ramon Gutierrez believe the manual count is a good idea to document transit violations and improve safety. Gutierrez expressed his willingness to volunteer if he had the free time from his construction job in Arizona.

The designated intersections for the bike and pedestrian count include Orange Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, Willow Street and Fashion Avenue, Fourth Street and Alamitos Avenue, and many others across the city.

