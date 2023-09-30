Long Beach Poly Football Secures Overtime Win Against Millikan

Long Beach Poly’s senior running back, Joshua Cason, scored an 11-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime to lead his team to a 26-23 victory against rival Millikan. Cason finished the game with 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

The Poly offense was also boosted senior quarterback Darius Curry, who completed 25 of 38 passing attempts for 276 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Curry also ran for 45 yards on five carries. Millikan’s junior quarterback, JP Mialovski, threw for 206 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Despite their efforts, Millikan fell short in overtime.

Poly’s head coach, Stephen Barbee, praised Cason’s performance, describing him as a “one-man wrecking crew” on the ground. He also highlighted Cason’s senior leadership and the resilience of the team as a whole. Millikan’s coach, Romeo Pellum, acknowledged his team’s effort but took responsibility for the loss.

Millikan started the overtime period with the ball but failed to score a touchdown. However, their senior kicker, Jayden Icasiano, made a 42-yard field goal to give the Rams a 23-20 lead. In their possession, Poly managed to score a game-winning touchdown, securing their victory.

The game was closely contested, with both teams showcasing their talents. Millikan proved to be a formidable opponent and will likely be a contender in the CIF playoffs. Poly’s game plan focused on running the ball effectively and picking up first downs. Their defense also played a crucial role in getting Millikan’s offense off the field on third downs.

This victory solidifies Long Beach Poly’s record at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, while Millikan’s record stands at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

