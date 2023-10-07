Pedestrian Fatally Struck Hit-and-Run Driver in Long Beach

Tragedy struck in Long Beach on Friday evening when a pedestrian was fatally struck a hit-and-run driver. The incident occurred at Orange Avenue and Banner Drive in Bixby Knolls, prompting a response from the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim, identified as Felix Castro, a 51-year-old Long Beach resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver responsible for the collision fled before authorities arrived, and so far, has not been located. No description of the vehicle or driver has been released at this time.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation indicate that Castro was walking westbound across the southbound lanes of Orange Avenue, outside of any marked or unmarked crosswalk, when he was struck the vehicle.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided calling LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Definitions:

Hit-and-run: A hit-and-run is a type of accident in which a person involved in a collision leaves the scene without stopping to provide identification or assistance.

Sources:

Long Beach Police Department

LA Crime Stoppers