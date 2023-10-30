A New Approach to Addressing Homelessness with Temporary Parking

A temporary parking lot near the Multi-Service Center in Long Beach is providing a safe and secure space for individuals experiencing homelessness to stay overnight. This upgraded facility, located at 1664 W. Anaheim St., offers 50 spaces, with an increase of 20 spots compared to the previous sites. The city has secured a one-year lease for the operation of this facility.

Situated near the southeast corner of Santa Fe Avenue and Anaheim Street, the new parcel provides a range of essential services for guests, including restrooms, handwashing units, a pet relief area, and privacy. It is conveniently located just four blocks west of the MSC, enabling city staffers to encourage those experiencing homelessness to access medical services and other forms of support. Staff members will also assist individuals in finding temporary or permanent housing.

Operating from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, this temporary parking lot has undergone necessary preparations, such as equipping it with portable toilets and other amenities, to ensure its suitability for overnight stays. The city has actively engaged with community stakeholders in the Safe Parking Program to facilitate a smooth transition to the new location.

Additionally, local businesses near the parking lot have been informed about the plans, ensuring clear communication and addressing any concerns they may have. Security protocols have been put in place to prevent conflicts between parking lot tenants and neighboring businesses.

While the goal is to find a permanent lot for this program, the current temporary parking lot serves as a medium-term solution to the limited availability of suitable open lots in the city. The Safe Parking Program not only provides a safe and dignified environment for people living in their vehicles but also connects them with supportive services and opportunities for temporary or permanent housing.

FAQ:

Q: How many parking spots are available at the temporary parking lot?

A: The temporary parking lot offers 50 parking spaces.

Q: What services are available to guests at the parking lot?

A: Guests have access to basic amenities such as restrooms, handwashing units, a pet relief area, and privacy.

Q: What are the operating hours of the parking lot?

A: The lot is open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

Q: How has the city engaged with the community and local businesses regarding the program?

A: The city has actively communicated with community stakeholders and held meetings with nearby businesses to ensure a smooth transition and address any concerns.

Q: Is there a plan to find a permanent location for the parking lot?

A: Yes, the city is actively seeking a permanent lot for the program.