Long Beach City Council Approves Contract Extension for Bike Share Program

The Long Beach City Council has voted in favor of extending its contract with Pedal Movement Inc., worth nearly $2.5 million, to continue operating and maintaining the city’s bike share program for another year. The program, which was launched in 2016, allows residents and tourists to rent bicycles from 112 storage hubs located across the city for short-distance travel.

Pedal Movement has been the sole operator of the bike share program since 2017, following the city’s takeover from the original company. In response to feedback from customers and residents, the program was expanded citywide earlier this year and now includes the West Long Beach neighborhood. Additionally, the city has introduced the Bike Share For All program, which offers discounted rates for low-income residents and college students.

The contract with Pedal Movement will cover repairs and maintenance for the 800 bikes currently in circulation, with a potential expansion to 900 bikes in underserved communities. District Five Councilwoman Megan Kerr has pushed for the addition of e-bikes to the program to make them more affordable and provide more riding options.

There are four different bike rental programs available, two for residents and two for tourists. Residents can choose between monthly or annual plans, while tourists have the option to rent bikes for a day or three hours. Penalties are imposed for abandoning bikes outside the city or returning them to a non-participating rack.

Although Mayor Rex Richardson supports the continuity of the program, he expressed concerns about the need to download a new app for bike rental every time he visits another city. The city is considering the possibility of a system based on social apps to avoid this inconvenience.

The city of Long Beach aims to operate an efficient and accessible bike share program. Councilwoman Suely Suaro emphasized the importance of encouraging more people to use bicycles as a clean alternative to cars. Public Works director Eric Lopez acknowledged the challenge of getting the software to be compatible with the new fleet of e-bikes and ensuring clarity regarding where these bikes can be used.

The funding for the bike share program comes from Proposition 8, a measure the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) specifically designated for transportation programs. Pedal Movement Inc. is one of few providers in the nation that supports the existing software and locking hardware.

Pedal Movement CEO Nick Russo mentioned the availability of memberships for companies and a low-income ridership program. Although the program has seen some success, Russo acknowledged the need to offer alternative payment methods for individuals without a cell phone or credit card.

The introduction of e-bikes to the program has generated excitement among the community. A survey conducted Public Works revealed a high interest in e-bikes, with respondents expressing their likelihood of biking being linked to the availability of these bikes. The Long Beach Gray Panthers, a senior advocacy group, requested the installation of bike share hubs near senior communities.

The city of Long Beach is proud to own and operate a public bike share program, and it continues to look for opportunities to improve transportation options for its residents and visitors.

