Fostering Growth in the Biomedical Sector: Long Beach Expands Its Footprint

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson is advocating for the expansion of the city’s biomedical footprint leveraging the success of the Food Allergy Institute’s (FAI) innovative program. The institute, led CEO Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, has developed the “Tolerance Induction Program” (TIP) using artificial intelligence (AI) bots to diagnose and treat food allergies among children. Since 2007, the program has achieved a remarkable 99% success rate in helping over 8,000 children overcome their allergies.

Impressed FAI’s achievements, Mayor Richardson expressed his desire to replicate and grow the institute’s success in the region. He met with Dr. Randhawa and other FAI representatives to learn more about TIP and explore opportunities for collaboration. Richardson even extended an invitation to Dr. Randhawa to join his economic development team, aiming to attract more biomedicine companies to the area.

TIP stands out for its personalized treatment regimens, which last from six months to a year and a half. The program uses patient data to create bespoke plans using AI algorithms, considering factors such as biomarkers and personalized dosages. Through this approach, children receive tailored treatments in the form of gummies, customized based on age, weight, and specific allergies.

FAI’s commitment to advancing healthcare extends beyond children. Dr. Randhawa and his team have submitted a petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand TIP to older adults with food allergies as well. If approved, this extension could revolutionize food allergy diagnosis and treatment for a wider demographic.

The impact of FAI’s work goes beyond medical achievements. Economic benefits are also evident, with the institute generating approximately $45 million a year for Long Beach through medical tourism, hotel occupancy, and associated travel expenses. With a yearly gross income of $25 million, FAI plays a significant role in the local economy, employing 325 individuals, with 240 of them based in Long Beach.

The success of FAI’s groundbreaking program underscores the potential for growth in Long Beach’s biomedical sector. As the city already hosts prominent medical companies and regional hospitals, Mayor Richardson believes now is the ideal time to foster the development of this sector further. By partnering with industry leaders like Dr. Randhawa and FAI, Long Beach is poised for continued growth and innovative advancements in healthcare.

(Source: [Press-Telegram](https://www.presstelegram.com/2023/10/27/long-beach-to-expand-biomedical-sector-with-help-of-artificial-intelligence/))