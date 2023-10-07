Normalcy Returns to the Long Beach Marathon in 2023

The 39th Long Beach Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, October 15th, bringing a sense of normalcy after the race’s cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. With high vaccination rates and immunity among participants, fears of massive COVID-19 transmissions have diminished. City, county, and state health regulations have been lifted, allowing up to 25,000 visitors to attend the race. Philips Sonicare, a brand of electrical toothbrushes, has become the main sponsor of the Marathon and Half Marathon.

The race will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday, with a bike tour and half marathon following shortly after. The weekend of marathon activities will kick off with the Aquarium of the Pacific 5K on Saturday morning. An Expo Center will be built on the waterfront to accommodate up to 7,500 visitors on Friday, with another 15,000 expected on Saturday. Registration for the marathon and 5K run is sold out, and the bike tour is still open for sign-ups.

Participants from all over the world, including at least 20 countries, will join the race. The marathon is expected to attract some of the fastest athletes in Southern California. Sign-ups from charity teams, sport clubs, and social clubs have reached 41 teams. Finishers of the 5K and any of the Sunday runs, or those who participate in the bike tour and half marathon, will receive an “LBC” combo medal.

The marathon is not only good news for runners and fans but also for local businesses. Hotel bookings and direct purchases from visitors in restaurants and retail stores are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. The marathon’s economic impact in 2018 was $4 million, considering both direct and indirect benefits. Local businesses are looking forward to the positive impact and contribution to the city’s economy.

Visitors are advised to plan their travel accordingly, with specific instructions for parking and transportation provided. With a record number of registered runners and an enthusiastic atmosphere, the 2023 Long Beach Marathon promises to be a memorable event that brings the community together in celebration of athleticism and resilience.

