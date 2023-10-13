Long Beach Seeks Partnerships with Legal Nonprofits to Provide Pro Bono Legal Services to Low-Income Immigrants

Long Beach is reaching out to legal nonprofits to form partnerships that will offer pro bono legal services to low-income immigrants at risk of deportation. The city is particularly interested in organizations that specialize in deportation defense. This move is part of an initiative to expand Long Beach’s legal services to immigrant communities through the Justice Fund, a public legal fund dedicated to assisting individuals facing deportation.

The city is looking for nonprofits with expertise in appellate and affirmative interventions, as well as a deep understanding of universal representation and cultural sensitivity. By partnering with these organizations, the Justice Fund hopes to broaden its outreach, offering legal education, client advocacy, and additional legal representation to protect against deportation.

The Justice Fund, as outlined in the city’s press release, offers several enhanced services. These include assistance with affirmative applications for individuals seeking immigration protections, such as U-Visas, T-Visas, and Violence Against Women Act petitions. The fund also supports appellate removal defense, helping individuals file motions to reopen and appeals against deportation orders. Furthermore, the Justice Fund provides community outreach, education, and referrals for those in need. Additionally, a legal service provider will administer a “basic needs fund,” offering gift cards to program participants.

To facilitate this initiative, the city has launched a request for proposals, urging nonprofits to submit program proposals focused on immigration law and deportation defense through the city’s vendor portal, Long Beach Buys. Priority will be given to community members with strong ties to Long Beach and an income below 200% of the federal poverty line. Interested parties should submit their proposals on the Long Beach Buys website before 11 a.m. on November 7th.

The primary goal of the Justice Fund is to empower community members providing them with access to much-needed legal services. The fund’s services are available to immigrants, refugees, and undocumented residents within Long Beach.

For further information on the Justice Fund, please visit the city’s website.

