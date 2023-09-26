Over $2 Million Raised for Nonprofits in Long Beach Gives Fundraising Campaign

More than 8,300 residents of Long Beach came together to donate over $2 million to local nonprofits through the Long Beach Gives fundraising campaign. This year’s campaign saw the highest amount of money raised in its five-year history. The funds will go towards supporting hundreds of nonprofit organizations in the city, which cover a wide range of causes such as childhood development and animal welfare.

The Long Beach Gives campaign, which began in 2019, has so far raised a total of $6.6 million for local nonprofits through crowdfunding efforts. This year alone, an additional $2,071,589 was raised.

The executive director of The Nonprofit Partnership, Michelle Byerly, expressed her satisfaction with the success of Long Beach Gives 2023. She highlighted the new ways in which nonprofits engaged with the community and raised both funds and awareness. Byerly expressed her inspiration and gratitude for being a part of this annual event.

In addition to providing an online platform for the campaign, Long Beach Gives also offered free training to the 244 participating groups on how to run a successful fundraiser and secure matching donations. This support allowed organizations like the Assistance League of Long Beach to raise over $200,000 for their programs.

The campaign manager of Long Beach Gives, Matt Guardabascio, commented on the energy and excitement generated the event, stating that they felt the strong support of the community. He expressed gratitude and inspiration towards the work carried out the nonprofits in Long Beach.

Overall, the Long Beach Gives campaign has proven to be a tremendous success in raising funds for local nonprofits. The community’s support and engagement have played a significant role in the achievement of this year’s record-breaking fundraising total.

