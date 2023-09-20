Long Beach Adds Second Mobile Access Center to Assist Homeless Population

Long Beach has expanded its outreach efforts to support the unhoused population with the addition of a second Mobile Access Center (MAC) van. The MAC program, launched earlier this year the Department of Health and Human Services, aims to provide direct contact between the city’s social services and those experiencing homelessness. The vans are staffed a public health nurse and workers from the Homeless Services Bureau, allowing for proactive outreach instead of waiting for individuals to seek out services independently.

The MAC vans offer a range of services, including health check-ups and referrals to housing and behavioral health programs. They function as mobile versions of the Multi-Service Center, providing many of the same services accessible at that location. With the introduction of the second MAC van, the city of Long Beach will double its service areas from eight to 16.

Since the launch of the original MAC van in January, the program has engaged approximately 2,225 individuals experiencing homelessness. Over 1,200 people from that group have received various services, such as shelter referrals and connections to basic needs resources.

“We’re proud to continue offering access to life-changing services and connections to resources through our Mobile Access Centers,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “The deployment of the second MAC will allow us to engage with and assist even more people experiencing homelessness.”

Moving forward, the MAC vans will be stationed at various locations throughout the city on specific days. These include parks, libraries, and other community areas where the homeless population often congregates. A complete schedule is available on the city’s website for those seeking assistance.

The addition of the second MAC van demonstrates Long Beach’s commitment to providing comprehensive support for individuals experiencing homelessness. By bringing services directly to those in need, the city aims to make a significant impact in addressing this ongoing issue.

