Long Beach City College Faculty Demand Pay Raises and Fair Treatment for Part-Time Instructors

Around 50 faculty members of Long Beach City College (LBCC) staged a protest at a recent Board of Trustees meeting, advocating for better pay and fair treatment for part-time instructors. The approximately 700 part-time instructors have been working without a contract since June, and the protesters argue that they are being paid unfairly for their teaching hours and preparation time.

Negotiations between LBCC and the adjunct faculty have been ongoing since March, with nine bargaining sessions scheduled so far. While the terms of the previous contract, which expired at the end of June, still apply, the faculty members are pushing for pay raises that match the rates offered at other nearby community colleges.

The lead negotiator for the part-time faculty, Karen Roberts, called on the Board of Trustees to compare and match wages paid at Cerritos College, Cypress College, and Irvine Valley College. She emphasized the importance of being compared to the same colleges as their full-time colleagues, as stated in their contract. The now-expired agreement set the starting hourly rate for adjunct faculty at LBCC, based on education level and experience.

The faculty members are also seeking equal pay for lab work, which currently stands at 90% of classroom pay, as well as an increase in stipends for heading academic departments. They argue that their workload and contributions to the college warrant fair compensation.

LBCC spokesman Stacey Toda has stated that the matter will continue to be discussed during the negotiation meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for November 6, 2023. The adjunct faculty hopes that their demands will be met and that negotiations will result in a new contract that addresses their concerns.

Overall, the faculty members at LBCC are advocating for fair treatment and pay raises that reflect their contributions to the college. They are calling for comparisons with other colleges in the area, in order to ensure equitable compensation for their work.

